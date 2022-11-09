Democratic control of the House could create insulation for Governor-elect Shapiro, who won his race against Republican Doug Mastriano by a large margin. Shapiro’s predecessor, Gov. Tom Wolf, has exercised his veto power frequently, stopping the Republican legislative majority in their tracks on a variety of issues.

Shapiro had already pledged to do the same on abortion, promising to veto any restrictions on reproductive rights the House or Senate passes. If the House flips, he may not have to do that.

Harris told reporters following the press conference he is confident the Democrats can unite the party.

“We’re disciplined Democrats, because we know that when we’re disciplined, we get things for all of the communities across the Commonwealth that matter to us,” Harris said.

Even more impacted by the potential flip is the fate of a slate of constitutional amendments passed by both chambers this year, including an amendment to expressly exclude abortion rights from the state constitution. Constitutional amendments cannot be vetoed by the governor, but they do have to pass twice in the legislature and then be approved by voters in a statewide referendum.

Pennsylvania’s new legislative maps, which went into effect before the May primary, appear to have led to fewer competitive races, so the districts more closely reflect the state’s partisan split.

In Philadelphia, the changes didn’t create any surprises. Both of the city’s incumbent state senators up for re-election held onto their seats, and in Philly’s House delegation, 20 incumbents are sticking around.

That includes Chris Rabb (D-200), who will now represent a new district that combines West Oak Lane and Mt. Airy. He beat out former House colleague Izzy Fitzgerald in May’s primary, following the map shift that put them in the same district.

Rep. Kevin Boyle, a Democrat who represents portions of Philadelphia and Montgomery County in District 172 — and is the brother of U.S. Rep Brendan Boyle — will also keep his seat after facing a challenge from Republican former City Councilmember Al Taubenberger. A year ago, Wolf had called for Boyle to resign after he violated a protection of abuse order. Boyle’s election was the closest in Philly, with the Democrat beating out Taubenberg with 56% of the vote.

There will be several new Philly faces in Harrisburg when the House session begins in January.

Democrat Anthony Bellmon, a former advisor to Brendan Boyle, will represent parts of Northeast Philadelphia in District 203.

Democrat Ben Waxman, a former WHYY journalist who spent time as communications director for District Attorney Larry Krasner, will fill the 182nd state House district seat left vacant by Brian Sims, who ran for lieutenant governor earlier this year.

In District 194, Democrat Tarik Khan, who had a career in nursing, beat incumbent Rep. Pam Delissio in May’s primary on the strength of name recognition and political goodwill gained running a COVID-19 vaccination program and organizing against a natural gas plant in Nicetown.

Also joining the city’s delegation will be Patrick Gallagher in Northeast Philly’s District 173, Jose Giral in Kensington’s District 180, and Roni Green in District 190, which includes parts of West and Northwest Philly. (Green briefly served in the state House repping the 190th after a February 2020 special election, but she didn’t win the Democratic nomination for that seat later that year.)