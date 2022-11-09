There are a handful of Pennsylvania House races that could determine the balance of power in the chamber. One of those is the 142nd state House district race in Bucks County between Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan.

Hogan is leading with only three votes, according to preliminary election results Wednesday morning. He has 15,090 votes to Moffa’s 15,087 votes.

But with such a tight race, Moffa isn’t conceding.

“I will win,” Moffa said in an interview with WHYY on Wednesday afternoon.

Democratic state Sen. Steve Santarsiero said on Wednesday afternoon that he believes Moffa will prevail when all votes have been counted.