Philly voters headed to the polls may spot some special guests at their location.

Pizza to the Polls — an effort to encourage voter turnout by delivering a slice or two to hungry voters — will make stops throughout the city Tuesday.

Pizza to the Polls is happening in cities around the country, but executive director Amirah Noaman wanted to personally visit Philadelphia to elevate the city’s importance in the pivotal Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race.

“Just watching everything going around with the midterms, we just knew this was a really important race in Pennsylvania,” Noaman said. “People forget how much fun voting is supposed to be, and we’re just here to make sure that nobody’s leaving a polling place because they’re hungry.”

The organization has teamed up with Joy to the Polls and Philly music legend Questlove, who is spinning records at City Hall. Later Tuesday, DJ Jazzy Jeff will join in.