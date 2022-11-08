LIVE • Updated 2 mins ago
Election 2022: Voters to weigh in on high stakes midterms
Voters will consider candidates for Pa. governor and U.S. Senate, among other statewide and local races.
What you should know
- Have questions about the midterm elections? Our Your Vote 2022 hub has the answers.
- Follow along for election results as they come in this evening: Pennsylvania | New Jersey
- Feeling unprepared? Check out WHYY and Billy Penn’s voter guides: Pennsylvania | Philadelphia | New Jersey | Delaware
- Unsure what rights you have as a Pa. voter? Stay informed.
- Voting by mail in Pa.? Here’s everything you need to know about filling out and returning your ballot: English | Español
Election Day dispatches
-
Pizza to the Polls is making a special delivery in Philly
Updated 4 mins ago
-
See something suspicious at the polls? Here’s how to report it
Updated 26 mins ago
-
Voters head to the polls in Pa., N.J., and Del.
Updated 2 hours ago
Philly voters headed to the polls may spot some special guests at their location.
Pizza to the Polls — an effort to encourage voter turnout by delivering a slice or two to hungry voters — will make stops throughout the city Tuesday.
Pizza to the Polls is happening in cities around the country, but executive director Amirah Noaman wanted to personally visit Philadelphia to elevate the city’s importance in the pivotal Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race.
“Just watching everything going around with the midterms, we just knew this was a really important race in Pennsylvania,” Noaman said. “People forget how much fun voting is supposed to be, and we’re just here to make sure that nobody’s leaving a polling place because they’re hungry.”
The organization has teamed up with Joy to the Polls and Philly music legend Questlove, who is spinning records at City Hall. Later Tuesday, DJ Jazzy Jeff will join in.
In 2020, two men armed with guns drove to Philadelphia as votes were being counted, allegedly hoping to interfere in that effort. They’ll be sentenced next month. Today, the city’s election task force will be out in force to make sure there’s no threat to this year’s voting process.
Voters who see something suspicious should call the task force hotline at 215-686-9641.
“If you see or experience someone loitering in polling places or drop boxes, trying to hinder or delay the election process, threatening or harassing poll workers, tampering with or destroying ballots or voting machines, please report these incidents by calling the district attorney’s office election task force,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
City police will also be on standby to respond to any incidents at polling places in coordination with the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center, the FBI, and other federal partners.
“All of our patrol districts will be having roving teams of police officers specifically assigned to quickly respond to calls for assistance at polling locations,” said PPD commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “These officers will be wearing body-worn cameras and will also be joined by a police department supervisor when they’re responding.”
Anyone who witnesses activity around a polling place or drop box location that could pose a danger to others is urged to call 911.
Voters across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are heading to the polls today to cast ballots in the 2022 general election.
Polls are officially open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Polls close at 8 p.m. in all three states.
Reporters from WHYY News, Billy Penn, and our partner stations are following each of the major campaigns — including Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz, and Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano.
As Election Day unfolds, follow WHYY’s live special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App, WHYY-FM 90.9, and WHYY-TV 12.
Your voter game plan
- Have questions about the midterm elections? Our Your Vote 2022 hub has the answers.
- Looking for state- or city-specific info? Check out WHYY and Billy Penn’s voter guides.
- Unsure what rights you have as a Pa. voter? Stay informed.
- Still holding onto your mail ballot in Pa.? Here’s everything you need to know about filling it out and returning it.
- Curious about ballot questions? Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:
- Bucks County: Yardley, Newtown
- Chester County: Westtown Twp., West Sadsbury Twp.
- Montgomery County: Towamencin, Limerick
- Philadelphia County: Philadelphia