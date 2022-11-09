Westtown Township residents support tax increases to save Crebilly Farm

Westtown Township residents have voted to save the historic Crebilly Farm.

The 312- acre piece of land is one of the largest open spaces in Chester County. It was the setting of the Battle of Brandywine during the Revolutionary War.

But fights between construction companies and the citizens of Westtown threatened its survival.

About 66% of Westtown Township voters approved slight increases in earned income and property taxes to give the township revenue to preserve open space, according to unofficial results from Chester County.

The local earned income tax rate will soon increase from 1% to 1.08% and the real estate tax rate would increase from 3.5 mills to 3.92 mills — generating $7.5 million in revenue for the township.

That money and some grant funding will give the township what it needs to buy 208 acres of Crebilly Farm.

