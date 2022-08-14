The push to save historic Crebilly Farm in Westtown will be on the ballot

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

At 312 sprawling acres, Crebilly Farm in Westtown Township is one of the largest remaining pieces of open space in Chester County. The historic tract was once part of the Battle of Brandywine during the Revolutionary War and for many, it serves as a reminder of simpler times.

More recently, Crebilly Farm was the frontline for a skirmish between construction companies and community members looking to stave off development.

Now, the final campaign will be at the polls in November in the form of a referendum. In order to save Crebilly Farm, Westtown Township entered into an agreement to buy 208 acres of it for $20.8 million. The current owners would divide the remaining land into four residential lots prohibited from further subdivision.

While township officials, with the help of a conservation group, are looking for grants to cover 75% of the costs, the agreement requires that township taxpayers pay the rest of the bill in the form of what supporters of the move call an Open Space Tax.

If the referendum passes, the local earned income tax rate would increase from 1% to 1.08% and the real estate tax rate would increase from 3.5 mills to 3.92 mills. The increase would generate $7.5 million in revenue for the township.

The tax and grants would give the township enough money to preserve Crebilly Farm once and for all.

“Pennsylvania state law, in general, doesn’t afford voters many opportunities to vote at the ballot box for public policy questions and this is one of the few examples of that. It’s truly direct democracy in action,” Township Manager Jon Altshul said.

He added that it is not a massive tax increase. A person earning $100,000 would pay $80 more in local earned income tax. The owner of a home assessed at the Westtown average of roughly $250,000 would pay an additional $105 in real estate taxes.

“That’s essentially the trade-off: environmental protection versus a slight increase in taxes,” Altshul said