Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama headlined a raucous rally in North Philadelphia to urge Democrats to get to the polls Tuesday.

The Saturday afternoon event at Temple University’s Liacouras Center was the first joint campaign appearance by the two presidents since Biden took office, highlighting the critical importance to Democrats of the neck-and-neck race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat.

“I don’t just need you to vote. I need you to gather up your friends and family and make sure that they are also voting,” Obama told the crowd of thousands, acknowledging the many activist college students in the audience.

“Make sure that they turn up,” the former president said. “Because this election requires every single one of us to vote. It’s that important.”

Democratic midterm losses during Obama’s presidency hobbled his legislative agenda, he said, urging the crowd to prevent a repeat by getting out the vote for the party’s U.S. Senate nominee, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.

Fetterman is neck-and-neck in the polls with Republican Mehmet Oz, a surgeon and television personality. The outcome could determine which party has the next Senate majority.