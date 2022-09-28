Doug Mastriano doubles down on abortion restrictions during Pa. governor race

It’s been three months since the United States Supreme Court handed down its ruling deeming that Americans no longer have a Constitutional right to abortion. But even Republicans who celebrated the decision have tried out varying approaches to the issue, as polls show the ruling could galvanize Democratic-leaning voters this fall.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, a staunch foe of abortion rights, is a case in point. In the weeks after the ruling, he referred to the issue as “ a distraction” that Democrats would prefer to talk about rather than matters like inflation. He also suggested that since voters decide elections, what a governor thought about the topic was of little importance .

That was a marked change from Mastriano’s previous pronouncements on the issue, which included an assertion during a Republican primary debate that abortion was “the number-one issue” and that he favored a total ban on the practice. And in recent days, he seems to have abandoned that warier approach to the issue.

At a demonstration opposed to abortion rights, Mastriano told a local TV reporter that abortion was “the single most important issue of our lifetime.” He also made the case explicit during a Thursday-night call with abortion-rights foes hosted by the Pro-Life Coalition of Pennsylvania.

“All of our issues are important. And the pro-life issue’s the most important,” he said. “We can fulfill and achieve most of our desires in protecting life when we win on eight November.”

Mastriano repeated that abortion would be decided by the people, adding that “this is your chance to change history.” But he made clear that the stakes for abortion rights in his own election were high.

He pointed out that earlier efforts to restrict abortion — like a so-called “heartbeat bill” that would bar the procedure after 6-weeks — had been unable to surmount a veto. But if elected, he said, “I look forward to signing into law either [a] heartbeat bill or the fetal pain bill” which would also limit abortion access based on contested assertions about whether a fetus feels pain.

Mastriano also sought to argue that his Democratic rival, Josh Shapiro, was “an extreme radical [who] wants to have abortion through birth.”