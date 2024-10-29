Here’s where Harris and Trump stand on 3 big health care issues

This story originally appeared on NPR.

As the 2024 election heads into its final weeks, the direction of policies affecting the health of millions of Americans is at stake.

The next president and Congress will have the power to put their mark on major health care programs like Medicare and Medicaid that combined cover nearly 150 million Americans. They’ll be able to direct resources for how the United States fights the drug overdose crisis and how the country prepares for the next pandemic.

A recent survey found that two-thirds of Americans say health care should be receiving more attention in the presidential campaign, and there are several crucial health policy choices the next president is likely to face in their first year. Here are the candidates views on three issues:

1. What’s the future of Medicare’s drug price negotiations?

The Biden-Harris Administration scored a historic win by giving Medicare the power to directly negotiate the prices of some of the most expensive prescription drugs. Federal health officials the first 10 negotiated prices take effect in 2026, patients and Medicare will save $7.5 billion all together.

Some high-ranking congressional Republicans want to repeal that authority, arguing that reducing drugmaker profits will shrink their incentive to develop the next blockbuster treatment. Several pharmaceutical companies have also sued the federal government, claiming that Medicare negotiating powers are unconstitutional.

Trump has not said if he supports repealing the law or whether he would continue to defend it in court. Stacie Dusetzina, a professor of health policy at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, says Medicare’s new authority is still vulnerable.

“Once you give Medicare beneficiaries improved benefits, it’s really hard to take those away,” Dusetzina acknowledged. “But I think that because the negotiated prices won’t go into effect until 2026, no one will miss them [if they are repealed].”

Harris has said on the campaign trail she wants Medicare to “accelerate the speed of negotiations so the prices of more drugs come down faster.” Experts believe that would likely mean either negotiating the price of more drugs, or beginning to bargain earlier in a drug’s lifetime. Either move would require congressional sign-off.

Harris’ campaign says she would invest any additional savings in new policy proposals, like expanding Medicare coverage for home health care. But a recent report from the Congressional Budget Office estimates that additional funds from such an effort would be minimal.

Dusetzina said it’s also unclear whether Harris’ plan would slow the pipeline for new drugs.

“I think it’s worth being a little bit cautious about how big and broad you go immediately,” she said. “I want to see, what does that mean for drug development? What does that mean for access for patients?”

Trump has not explained how his administration would run the negotiations. Health care experts note a Trump administration would have limited ability to undermine the law if it remained in place, because the rules direct Medicare which medications to pick for negotiation, and sets minimum discounts the government must seek.

2. Should Congress extend the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced subsidies?

For people who buy their own health insurance on the ACA marketplaces, the federal government covers a portion of the monthly health insurance premiums that many pay. Under the original law, lawmakers capped that assistance to individuals who made up to 400% of the federal poverty level – today that’s about $125,000 for a family of four.

Democrats in Congress removed the income cap in 2021 and increased the size of the subsidies. Consumers’ portion of their premiums have been nearly cut in half, according to the nonpartisan health research organization KFF. Since the subsidy increase, the number of people signing up for ACA coverage has nearly doubled to more than 21 million people.

These enhanced subsidies, as they’re called, are set to expire at the end of 2025. If that happens, KFF estimates monthly premiums for people with subsidized ACA plans would double in many states, and the Congressional Budget Office estimates that enrollment in ACA coverage would decline by 7 or 8 million people. (The CBO estimates about half of those people would instead get coverage through work.)

Vice President Harris says she wants to make these subsidies permanent, costing Washington an estimated $335 billion over the next decade. Former President Trump has not stated a position, but manyRepublicans, including former Trump officials, argue the benefit should expire.

Many Republicans point to a report issued this year by the conservative Paragon Health Institute that found as many as 5 million people misstated their incomes, potentially attempting to defraud the government and qualify for $0-premium health plans. According to Paragon, this activity cost taxpayers up to $26 billion.

Other health policy experts say there’s a less nefarious explanation. Cynthia Cox, a vice president with KFF said it can be very difficult, especially for people in many low-wage jobs, to forecast their annual earnings. What may look shady on paper may in reality be a best guess gone wrong.

“It might depend on how many tips you get, or how many rides you pick up, or how many shifts you work,” Cox said. “So that’s where I think there’s some important nuance to consider, like, is this really fraud or not?”