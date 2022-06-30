Josh Shapiro was joined by members of the medical profession Wednesday afternoon as he tried to draw a distinct division between himself and his opponent in November’s gubernatorial campaign.

Speaking in the shadow of Philadelphia City Hall, Shapiro reiterated his pledge to veto any ban on abortion if he was elected. He said his opponent Doug Mastriano would sign such a ban into law.

“The reality is in Pennsylvania with this legislature, they will put yet another bill on the desk of the next governor to ban all abortions and criminalize doctors who perform those abortions,” Shapiro said. “Doug Mastriano will sign that bill into law, and I will veto it. That is what is going to play out in Pennsylvania.”

Following last week’s decision, Mastriano issued a statement saying “Roe v. Wade is rightly relegated to the ash heap of history. As the abortion debate returns to the states, Pennsylvania must be prepared to lead the nation in being a voice for the voiceless.”