The wildlife ecologist was pondering a career as a park ranger, but told WHYY News on Wednesday she decided to enter the political arena while doing ambassador work as Miss Delaware. For example, she helped residents create a community garden in Wilmington’s Southbridge neighborhood.

“A lot of our community members mentioned a large disconnect between policymakers and what they wanted,” Phillips said. “I had a lot of practice working with communities on projects that they wanted. I wanted to make sure they had a voice. And hearing this from them was really upsetting.”

“I decided leaving Delaware right now, leaving these projects behind in these communities, just felt wrong. And I knew that I could raise their voices up because I had practiced doing it. So I decided it would be a good idea for me to just do it myself and not wait for somebody else to.”

Her campaign platform didn’t mention her stint as Miss Delaware. Instead she stressed that she would advocate for fellow survivors of sexual assault, and work to improve education, raise salaries for teachers, and prioritize environmental justice.

“A lot of my constituents have been talking about air pollution,’’ she said. “I’ve heard issues of water pollution as well in my district. So that’s going to be a big focus.”

Oh, and about that rocking piano solo that helped her win the pageant?

“I really wanted to do something that was going to make the audience excited,’’ Phillips said. “And I love rock ‘n’ roll. Have always loved it. It had that awesome piano piece.”

“I was listening to it back when I was deciding what I wanted to do for Miss Delaware. And I was like, ‘This is exciting. I can basically dance while playing piano.’ I know a lot of the younger generation might not know it, but I don’t care. I want everybody to be able to rock out and know who Jethro Tull is.”

Democrats increase Senate edge, maintain it in House

Overall, Democrats picked up one seat in the Senate, and now have a 15-7 edge over the GOP.

One House race is up for an automatic recount, though. It’s the Pike Creek House seat held for the last 14 years by Republican Mike Ramone. The results show Ramone with just a 35-vote victory over Democrat Frank Burns, which triggers the recount that will be conducted Thursday.

But even if Ramone ultimately prevails, Democrats will retain the current 26-15 majority.

The House has six new members and the Senate has three. Other newcomers besides Phillips:

Democratic newcomer Russ Huxtable defeated Republican Steve Smyk in the race for Lopez’s old Senate seat. Smyk, a retired state trooper, had given up his House seat to run for the Senate.

Democrat Kyra Hoffner won the Smyrna-area Senate seat vacated by fellow party member Bruce Ennis.

Republican Eric Buckson, who had defeated veteran Sen. Colin Bonini in the September primary, was unopposed Tuesday for the Dover-area seat.

Democrat DeShanna Neal, who had ousted House Minority Leader Larry Mitchell in the primary, won the Elsmere seat.

Democrat Stell Parker Selby, a longtime educator, won the Lewes-area House seat Smyk vacated.

Democrat Kerri Evelyn Harris, who lost her bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Tom Carper four years ago, won a Dover-area House seat.

Democrat Cyndie Romer took the Newark-area House seat vacated by John Kowalko.

Republican Jeff Kilovsky took the new House seat west of Rehoboth Beach that was created through redistricting because of population growth.

Under Delaware law, members of the General Assembly immediately assume their new roles in Dover after the election. Lawmakers will reconvene in Legislative Hall in early January.