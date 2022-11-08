She said voters appreciate her willingness to work across the aisle in today’s divisive political climate.

“I will work with anybody — Democrats, Republicans, independents — to get things done for Delaware,’’ she said. “And I think that resonated with people, that they know I just want to solve problems and make their lives better.”

One voter who supported Rochester was retired state trooper William Chapman. He said Murphy “really represents the far, far right extreme,” doesn’t prioritize women’s rights, and would exacerbate the “agitation between Democrats and Republicans.”

But Rochester “has already proven that she attempts to work across the aisle,’’ Chapman said. “I like her policies as far as defending women’s rights and all the other social issues. I think she’s on the right side of it as opposed to Mr. Murphy. “

The dual victory of Blunt Rochester and York also marks the first time Delaware has had two Black politicians in statewide elective posts.

Rochester said York, a lawyer and certified public accountant “brings a level of integrity and transparency to that office’’ that was tarnished by scandal in the last year. “And so I’m just proud to be with her.’

She noted that all four statewide winners Tuesday were women. “Two Black women and two majority women,’’ she said. “I’m proud to have been leading this really historic ticket.”