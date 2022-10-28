Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections officially kicks off in Delaware on Friday. Voters can begin casting their ballots at 11 a.m.

Delaware Democrats gathered Thursday morning at the Wilmington Riverfront to encourage residents to get out early and vote.

Earlier this month, the Delaware Supreme Court turned some voters’ plans upside down when it overturned the state’s no-excuse vote-by-mail and same-day voter registration statutes. That ruling returned the state to its pre-pandemic system, requiring residents to vote in person or absentee if they meet more stringent requirements.