What to know ahead of Delaware’s 2022 general election

What are the deadlines I need to know?

Below are deadlines specific to voting in the general election.

Deadline to register to vote: Eligible residents may register to vote at any time, including when they go to vote at an early voting site or at their polling place on Election Day.

Deadline to apply for a mail or absentee ballot: Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Deadline to return mail or absentee ballot: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Can I still register to vote?

Delaware no longer has a voter registration deadline. Eligible individuals may register to vote at any time, including when they go to vote at an early voting site or at their polling place on Election Day. Delawareans can register to vote online.

Who can register to vote?

Anyone can register to vote, so long as they will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of Delaware, and are going to be at least 18 on or before Election Day.

Anyone convicted of a felony and who has completed their sentence can vote as long as they were not convicted of a “disqualifying felony.” Disqualifying felonies include murder or manslaughter, (except vehicular homicide); any felony constituting an offense against public administration involving bribery or improper influence or abuse of office; or any felony constituting a sexual offense.

Can I still apply for a mail ballot?

Completed mail or absentee ballot applications must be received by Tuesday, Nov 1.

A massive caveat: The state’s mail ballot process is on hold following a court challenge. A state court ruled against a law approved earlier this year that would have allowed anyone to apply for a mail ballot without needing to provide a reason. That’s prevented the state from mailing out any mail ballots. The state Supreme Court heard arguments in the case Thursday, Oct. 6. The court is expected to issue its ruling before Election Day.

Can I vote early in person?

Early voting is available at five locations in New Castle and Kent counties, and four locations in Sussex County. Early voting starts Friday, Oct. 28 and continues through Sunday, Nov. 6.

New Castle County

Gunning Bedford Middle School: 801 Cox Neck Road, New Castle

Claymont Community Center: 3301 Green St., Claymont

Dept. of Elections-Warehouse (New Castle): 220 Lisa Drive, New Castle

Hudson State Service Center: 501 Ogletown Road, Newark

Shipyard Shops: 912 Justison St., Wilmington

Kent County

Frederica Senior Center: 216 Market St., Frederica

Houston Fire Company: 143 Broad St., Houston

Dept. of Elections-Kent County Office: 100 Enterprise Place Suite 5, Dover

Crossroad Christian Church: 4867 N. Dupont Hwy, Dover

Sussex County

Millville Community Center: 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville

Lewes Fire Department Station #2: 32198 Janice Road, Lewes

Laurel Fire Hall: 205 W. 10th St., Laurel

Dept. of Elections-Warehouse (Georgetown): 542 South Bedford St., Georgetown

Dept. of Elections-Warehouse (Seaford): 200 Allen St., Seaford

Where can I drop off my mail ballot?

For those who choose to vote by mail, counties are providing secure drop box locations for ballots. The drop box locations are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

New Castle County

Carvel State Office Building: Drop box in lobby and in Suite 400 of 820 N. French St., Wilmington

220 Lisa Drive, New Castle

Kent County

100 Enterprise Place, Suite 5, Dover

905 S. Governors Ave., Suite 170, Dover

Sussex County

119 N. Race St., Georgetown

**542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown

**200 Allen St., Seaford

**The Georgetown and Seaford locations are only available during early voting hours from Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 6.

When must mail or absentee ballots be received?

Completed mail or absentee ballots must be received by the elections office for your county by the close of polls at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

How will I know if my mail ballot was processed?

Voters can check the status of their mail ballots online.

What if I want to vote in person?

Delawareans who would prefer to vote the old-fashioned way can do so in person on Election Day at the polls, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling places online.

Where is my polling place?

Voters can find their polling places online.

Who is on the ballot?

U.S. representative

Lisa Blunt Rochester, Democrat

Lee Murphy, Republican

Cody McNutt, Liberterian

David Rogers, Non-Partisan Delaware

Attorney general

Kathy McGuinness, Democrat

Julianne Murray, Republican

Auditor

Lydia York, Democrat

Janice Lorrah, Republican

Treasurer

Colleen Davis, Democrat

Greg Coverdale, Republican

Every member of the Delaware state Senate and House is up for election.

What else is on the ballot?

County and local races are also on the ballot. The state’s election website features a complete list of candidates.

Delaware voter info & resources