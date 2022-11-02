So far, the effort has been a success, said Cathleen Hartsky-Carter, of the Department of Elections. Early voters so far have included President Joe Biden, a Delaware resident who was joined by 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie Biden at the Wilmington Riverfront on Saturday.

During the Sept. 13 primary election, early in-person voting accounted for 3,000 of the roughly 50,000 votes cast.

Primary voters also used no-excuse, mail voting in the primary, but last month, the state Supreme Court struck down the new law and another that allowed people to register and vote at the polls the same day. People can still cast absentee ballots if they receive approval from election officials for health or employment hardship.

But early voting was not challenged, and through Tuesday, a period encompassing the first five of the 10 days of early voting for the general election, 24,648 people had done so. That’s nearly 5,000 a day.

At that pace, the number would reach about 50,000 by Sunday — about one-seventh of the 350,000 voters who turned out in the 2020 midterm elections.

Through Tuesday of this week, 19,629 voters had cast absentee ballots.

“The department has heard from many voters that they’re very impressed and pleased with the use of early voting,” Hartsky-Carter said. “And everyone I’ve spoken to has expressed their delight at the use of the process.”

Carter noted one surprise has been that southernmost Sussex County, a Republican stronghold with less than half the population of heavily Democratic New Castle County, has recorded the most early votes, 12,980 to New Castle County’s 7,831.

Kent County, the smallest of the three in Delaware, had recorded 3,837 early in-person votes through Tuesday.

Hartsky-Carter said her “apolitical” agency would not draw any conclusions about the election from Sussex County leading the way in early in-person voting, only that “it’s very popular.”

No lines, or campaign volunteers hawking candidates

That sentiment poured from the mouths of a handful of voters WHYY News interviewed at the Claymont site. They could get in and out quickly, with no lines to speak of. And while political signs covered the grounds, no campaign workers were there to push their candidates.

Garth Warner, of Brandywine Hundred, traveled a few miles from his home to get it done.

“I’m just afraid of crazy this year,” said Warner, a Democrat. “I want to make sure that my vote counts. I want to make sure it’s in early. And my whole family’s going to do it early.”

Warner said he often splits the ticket between Democrats and Republican candidates, but because of the prevalence of “election deniers” and others working to suppress the votes of fellow Black residents, he voted straight Democrat.

“I would say there’s only one choice now,” he said, “and we’ve got to protect our country.”