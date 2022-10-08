Delaware Supreme Court strikes down no-excuse mail-in voting

The Delaware Supreme Court wasted no time banning no-excuse mail-in voting, which lawmakers had approved in June for use in this year’s elections.

The justices issued their expedited ruling Friday, just one day after the justices held a hearing on whether to affirm or overturn a Sept. 15 ruling from a Chancery Court judge who said the new law violated the Delaware Constitution.

“The vote-by-mail statute impermissibly expands the categories of absentee voters identified’’ in the constitution, the justices ruled in a unanimous vote.

The court will issue a full opinion later, but said it “enters this abbreviated order in recognition of the impending election scheduled for November 8, 2022, and the Department of Election’s desire to mail ballots to voters by or around October 10, 2022.”

The ruling did not affect the mail-in ballots used in the Sept. 13 primary election, when about one-fifth of the approximately 50,000 votes were sent by mail.

Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook had ruled last month that state courts have consistently stated that absentee balloting is only permissible as spelled out in the state constitution when a voter can’t get to their polling location for these reasons:

Public service to the state or nation

Business or occupation for themselves, or when accompanying a spouse or dependent to work.

Illness or injury

In addition to the mail-in vote decision, the high court also negated a new law that allows people to register and vote on Election Day. The deadline to register to vote will be the fourth Saturday before the election, which is Oct. 15.

Lawmakers responded swiftly, with Senate Republican leaders who opposed the laws praising the decision, and Democrats who control both the House and Senate and pushed the measures expressing disappointment.

GOP senators Gerald Hocker and Brian Pettyjohn, both of Sussex County, reiterated that Republicans “correctly argued during the flood debates” that both measures violated the constitution.