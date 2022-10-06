With Election Day barely a month away, Delaware’s chief deputy attorney general on Thursday urged the state Supreme Court to overturn last month’s lower court ruling that invalidated the state’s new vote-by-mail law.

Alexander Mackler argued during the 50-minute hearing that, contrary to the Sept. 15 Chancery Court ruling, the law was not an expansion of limited absentee voting, but rather a legitimate move by the General Assembly, which has broad powers to create laws pertaining to elections.

“Absent a constitutional inhibition, the legislature has full and unrestrained authority to exercise its discretion in any manner it sees fit in its wisdom or even folly,’’ Mackler told the five justices.

In striking down the law, Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that state courts have consistently stated that absentee balloting is only permissible as spelled out in the Delaware Constitution when a voter can’t get to their polling location for these reasons:

Public service to the state or nation

Business or occupation for themselves, or when accompanying a spouse or dependent

Illness or injury

Mackler stressed that the constitutional provision “does not tie the hands of the General Assembly.” The chief deputy pointed to another constitutional provision that doesn’t pertain to absentee voting.

That provision allows lawmakers to “prescribe the means, methods, and instruments of voting so as best to secure secrecy and the independence of the voter, preserve the freedom and purity of elections, and prevent fraud, corruption, and intimidation threat.”

Lawmakers had approved mail-in voting for all as an emergency pandemic measure in 2020, and their action withstood a lawsuit by the state Republican Party. About one-third of the 500,000 votes cast in the general election that year were done by mail, with no serious issues reported.

Then, led by the Democrats who control both the House and Senate, legislators tried to pass a constitutional amendment expanding vote by mail to everyone who wanted it, with no excuse needed. But when it failed, legislators approved the new law in late June.

In the Sept. 13 primary election held two days before Cook issued his ruling, about one-fifth of the approximately 50,000 votes were done by mail.

The lawsuit that led to Cook’s decision was brought by Republican state legislative candidate Michael Higgin, three GOP voters, and a GOP elections inspector. Representing them before the justices Thursday were two prominent Republicans: Jane Brady, a former three-term attorney general, Superior Court judge, and state GOP chair; and Julianne Murray, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2020 and is currently the GOP nominee for attorney general against incumbent Kathy Jennings.