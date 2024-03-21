This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Del. Gov. John Carney endorsed Eugene Young in the Democratic primary for the state’s at-large U.S. House seat Wednesday. The seat is being vacated by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is campaigning for the seat held for more than 20 years by U.S. Senator Tom Carper. Carper is not running for re-election.

Young is the former director of the Delaware State Housing Authority, appointed by Carney in May 2021. He stepped down earlier this month to focus on his campaign. He is running head-to-head against State Sen. Sarah McBride after Treasurer Colleen Davis withdrew from the race due to family and personal health concerns.

A news release from Young’s campaign announcing the endorsement highlighted Carney’s own experience in the House, serving as Delaware’s congressman from 2011 to 2017.

“Having served as a member of Congress myself, I know Eugene is the type of leader we need,” Carney said in a statement. “Someone who will roll up his sleeves and work together to find real solutions for the people of Delaware.”