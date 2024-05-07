What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Hundreds of poll workers in Philadelphia will see their paychecks sooner this year thanks to a streamlining of the payroll process.

City Controller Christy Brady worked with city commissioners to use data collected by electronic poll books to overcome the checking and correcting caused by the handwritten slips that have delayed payments after past city elections.

It had taken up to two months to pay workers in the 1,703 divisions in the city. That caused hardships that resulted in some people not thinking the job was worth it and quitting, hurting the city’s efforts to recruit enough workers.

“This streamlined system allowed the city to process 7,700 checks totaling $1.8 million two weeks after the primary election,” Brady said. “We are proud to say these workers will be receiving their checks in the mail very soon.”