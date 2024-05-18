Drexel students, Pro-Palestinian protesters erect Gaza Solidarity Encampment on Drexel’s campus

Tensions escalated between police and protesters when police set up a barricade around the perimeter. Protesters grabbed the barricades and placed them around the encampment area. Police then took the barricades back and replaced them around the perimeter. Police in riot gear entered the barricaded perimeter but later left.

As of time of publication, no arrests have been made. Protesters gathered outside the barricade played music and danced and delivered pizza and food to those inside the encampment. A counterprotester approached the encampment and later walked away, escorted by police.

Drexel University did not respond to a request for comment.

Before marching through the intermittent rain, speakers addressed the crowd, marking the anniversary of the 1948 Nakba and demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

As they marched from City Hall down JFK Blvd. and Market Street, protesters held signs with the names of Palestinian cities and the number of Palestinians killed and displaced there.

The Nakba, which means “catastrophe” in Arabic, is remembered by Palestinians on May 15, which this year fell on the day after Israel celebrated its independence day. Nakba refers to the mass displacement of 700,000 Palestinians before and during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, as Palestinians were expelled from the land that is now Israel and were not permitted to return.

The remembrance comes this year as Israel continues to advance military operations in the Israel-Gaza War, which began when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 1,100 Israelis and taking 240 people hostage. Since then, Israeli airstrikes and ground offensives have killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, more than 40% of whom were children, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Around 1.7 million Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced at least once, if not multiple times, since the war began. Since last week, 600,000 Palestinians have been forced out of Rafah by Israel’s ongoing invasion. Israel’s restriction on aid has resulted in a “full-blown famine” in northern Gaza that is now extending south, according to a senior United Nations official.

Israel has denied they are targeting civilians and refuted charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

The Saturday protest and encampment follows Philadelphia Police’s arrest of 19 protesters Friday night who attempted to start a second encampment on UPenn’s campus and occupy Fisher Bennett Hall.

Last week, police arrested 33 protesters at the encampment on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus. The Penn encampment was established at the end of April to call for a permanent ceasefire and university divestment from Israel in solidarity with student protests across the world.