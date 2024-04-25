Philly protesters call for ceasefire in Gaza amid mass arrests at U.S. college campuses
Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have resulted in mass arrests at U.S. college campuses in recent days. On Thursday, protests broke out at Temple, Penn and Philly City Hall.
In demonstrations throughout the Philadelphia region on Thursday, pro-Palestinian protesters are calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and voicing support for student-led protests across the U.S.
Demonstrations reported at the University of Pennsylvania, Temple and City Hall have attracted hundreds of participants, which include supporters of Israel and Palestine.
Multiple universities in the Delaware Valley region have seen protests in recent days. According to the Swarthmore Phoenix, students occupied the lawn outside Parrish Hall at Swarthmore College to support Palestine. The UD Review reports hundreds of protesters gathered at the University of Delaware on Wednesday to show support for a ceasefire in Gaza and Columbia University’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.
In addition to an immediate ceasefire, students have called for their higher education institutions to divest from companies with ties to the Israeli government.
The ceasefire protests have resulted in arrests at Columbia University, Yale and New York University in recent days. Columbia also announced classes would meet remotely to attempt to “deescalate the rancor.”
Also Wednesday, tense protests broke out at the University of Southern California and The University of Texas, prompting a strong police response and dozens of arrests on the campuses. Boston police also broke up an encampment at Emerson College early Thursday morning, arresting over 100 protesters in the process.
During the Jewish Sabbath and the Simchat Torah holiday on Oct. 7, attacks led by Hamas militants, including one at a music festival, resulted in the deaths of roughly 1,200 Israelis and hostages being taken.
On Wednesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said the overall Palestinian death toll from the war reached at least 34,262, with another 77,229 reported injuries. The Israeli military says it has killed some 12,000 militants. The head of Israel’s military intelligence directorate resigned on Monday over failure to prevent the Oct. 7 attacks.
President Joe Biden signed a $95 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Wednesday. The president reiterated his strong backing for Israel citing Iran’s recent air attack on Israel earlier this month. Later, Israel retaliated with a series of missile strikes.
Biden noted that the bill includes $9 billion for humanitarian assistance worldwide, including $1 billion for Gaza. The assistance for Ukraine, totaling $60.8 billion, accounts for nearly two-thirds of the total.
Concerns over antisemitism and reports of anti-Muslim bias have increased since the Israel-Hamas war began.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.