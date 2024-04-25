Philly protesters call for ceasefire in Gaza amid mass arrests at U.S. college campuses

The ceasefire protests have resulted in arrests at Columbia University, Yale and New York University in recent days. Columbia also announced classes would meet remotely to attempt to “deescalate the rancor.”

Also Wednesday, tense protests broke out at the University of Southern California and The University of Texas, prompting a strong police response and dozens of arrests on the campuses. Boston police also broke up an encampment at Emerson College early Thursday morning, arresting over 100 protesters in the process.

During the Jewish Sabbath and the Simchat Torah holiday on Oct. 7, attacks led by Hamas militants, including one at a music festival, resulted in the deaths of roughly 1,200 Israelis and hostages being taken.

On Wednesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said the overall Palestinian death toll from the war reached at least 34,262, with another 77,229 reported injuries. The Israeli military says it has killed some 12,000 militants. The head of Israel’s military intelligence directorate resigned on Monday over failure to prevent the Oct. 7 attacks.

President Joe Biden signed a $95 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Wednesday. The president reiterated his strong backing for Israel citing Iran’s recent air attack on Israel earlier this month. Later, Israel retaliated with a series of missile strikes.