Princeton professor highlights protest investigation as university celebrates her award

A Princeton University professor who was named a MacArthur Foundation fellow said on social media that the institution declined to quote her in an article on its website announcing her award.

Dr. Ruha Benjamin, an African American Studies professor at Princeton, was honored by the foundation for “illuminating how advances in science, medicine, and technology reflect and reproduce social inequality,” according to its website.

She wrote in a post, “Princeton chose not to include my responses to their Qs about the #MacFellow award in this announcement…bc I asked them to accurately recount my response to Q1 or to not quote me at all.”

On her profile, Benjamin shared the questions she was asked, along with her full responses. She wrote that she received the news of her fellowship just an hour after university officials were “investigating my support of students protesting the genocide in Gaza.”

“What would have been a moment of pure joy and excitement was tempered by the sense that the same institutions that are quick to celebrate our accomplishments have been slow to respond to students’ demands to disclose and divest from genocidal violence,” she wrote, adding that the date of the award announcement coincided with a court date for 13 Princeton students who were arrested for occupying Clio Hall in April as part of pro-Palestine protests.

“I plan to ‘celebrate’ the award by showing up to court,” Benjamin said.