Harassment and hate crimes have spiked since the most recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict erupted

After the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 which killed 1,400 and took 200 hostage, U.S. Army veteran Michael Wilson attended a Philadelphia rally and spoke in support of Palestine.

Shortly after, his family and friends informed him that his name, email address, and photos of his home were posted across the internet.This form of online harassment, called “doxxing,” entails the public disclosure of identity, address, or other personal details.

“I said, ‘wow.’ That sort of shocked me in the beginning,” Wilson recalled. “They said aren’t you scared? Well, I don’t know so much about scared as I was really unbalanced.”

Across the country, community organizers and activists are reporting an uptick in harassment and threats of violence against Palestinians, Muslim communities or anyone perceived to be an Arab.

In the days following the leak of his private information, Wilson said he was receiving 50 hate calls an hour. At some point, he stopped answering his phone if he didn’t recognize the number.

“I don’t want to hear what they were saying to me: ‘I know where you live. Your time is up. We’re going to kill you n***er. You shouldn’t have said what you said.’”

The recent spike in harassment and doxing is similar to post-9/11

On Oct. 14, 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was fatally stabbed 26 times in his Illinois home. His mother, Haanan Shahin, was also attacked, but survived. Authorities charged the family’s landlord, 71-year-old Joseph Czuba, with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of hate crime.

Last week, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies cautioned that individuals and institutions such as mosques and synagogues with connections, real or only perceived, to the conflict overseas could potentially become targets of attacks in the U.S.

Officials from local chapters of the Council of American-Islamic Relations said they are looking into several incidents of harassment and doxing in the region.