How to report a hate incident in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

The fatal shooting of eight people in Atlanta area spas, including six women of Asian descent, has called attention to the rise in racist incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Georgia authorities hesitated to call the murders, committed by a white man, hate crimes, drawing anger from members of Asian and Pacific Islander communities, who argue such incidents targeting their demographic are already underreported. New Jersey saw a significant spike in bias incidents in 2020, particularly against Black, Asian, and Hispanic residents, though officials also cautioned their tally was likely an undercount.

Community leaders say some of the reasons why attacks go unreported include fear of drawing too much attention, thinking that there’s no reason to report an incident that didn’t end in physical assault, and mistrust in law enforcement over whether they’ll take incidents seriously. A patchwork of reporting mechanisms in the tri-state area also makes it difficult to know just how much higher the number of incidents could be.

Still, the general guidance from investigators across all three states is to report any hate incident you experience or witness — even if the victim believes it may not lead to an arrest. Here’s what you need to know:

Hate speech vs. hate crimes

Freedom of speech provided by the first amendment protects what’s often considered hateful, such as name calling and insults, but speech that threatens a person’s safety is not protected.

In Pennsylvania, for example, a hate crime is a criminal offense, such as a robbery, vandalism or physical assault, motivated by “real or perceived race, color, religion, or national origin” — sexual orientation and gender identity are not included in that list, though activists are trying to change that. Delaware and New Jersey’s hate crimes statutes do include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Municipalities can have additional hate crime protections. In Philadelphia, an incident can be considered a hate crime if motivated by someone’s real or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity, gender, or disability.

Officials recommend reporting hate crimes to local law enforcement, while incidents of hate speech can be reported to local human relations commissions.