After Atlanta murders, greater scrutiny of police killing of Asian-American man in Poconos

On December 30, Christian Hall,19, was killed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County during a suicidal episode. The Chinese-American adoptee went through a protracted standoff, and was carrying a non-lethal weapon. Police recently ruled the killing was justified.

Updates ran in local papers, and circulated on social media, but the story did not break through onto a national stage.

As recent attacks against Asian-Americans have pushed incidents of racism and violence experienced by the community into the spotlight, activists are hoping to use that attention to raise the profile of Hall’s case around Pennsylvania — connecting it to other high-profile deaths at the hands of police.

“We just felt that people should know more about this incident,” said Sarah Kim, one of the founders of Philly Asians 4 Liberation & Mutual Solidarity (PALMS), a group which recently held a vigil in South Philadelphia for Hall.

On the day he died, Hall called 9-1-1 to report a possible suicide attempt. The young man then walked Route 33 where it crosses I-80 in Monroe County. Several state troopers arrived, and blocked the area off while trying to talk him down from the concrete ledge. Police released edited dashcam footage from two vehicles, and there is also bystander video.

After an hour and a half, Hall walked haltingly towards them with his arms overhead. He carried what appeared to be a gun in his left hand, and the troopers opened fire. The first time, they missed him. When he continued shuffling forward, they shot again, killing Hall. The weapon turned out to be an airsoft pellet gun.