Police investigating ‘hateful and racist’ vandalism in Chinatown, South Philly

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday that her department is “actively investigating” two incidents of “hateful and racist” vandalism in Chinatown and South Philadelphia.

“This national and local surge of racist rhetoric & acts of violence will not be tolerated. We denounce acts of hate targeted towards individuals and groups based on their race, ethnicity, religion, or national origin,” Outlaw wrote on Twitter.

We are actively investigating several incidents of hateful and racist vandalism in Chinatown and South Phila. This national and local surge in racist rhetoric & acts of violence will not be tolerated. We denounce acts of hate targeted towards individuals and groups based on 1/2 — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) March 24, 2021

Police say “hateful and anti-Chinese language” was written on a flower box at 10th and Vine streets, but did not specify what was written. The incident is being investigated as a possible bias incident. It occurred on Friday, but was not reported until Wednesday, according to police.

The department is also investigating an incident involving multiple uses of the N-word on the 2400 block of Montrose Street. The incident is also being investigated as a possible bias incident against Black people.