‘The victims are Asian American:’ Philly communities ‘on edge’ after Atlanta-area shooting

Law enforcement in Atlanta say it’s not clear if the fatal shootings of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, by a white man at three area spas were racially motivated — largely relying on the alleged shooter’s own statements, where he claimed the shootings were to eliminate the “temptation” brought on by his “sexual addiction.”

In Philadelphia’s Asian and Pacific Islander communities, there is no such hesitation.

“Absolutely, it feels racially motivated, and that’s what I am hearing [from community members],” said Anne Ishii, executive director of Asian Arts Initiative.

Ishii spent much of Wednesday meeting with local organizers and members of the Asian and Pacific Islander communities who planned a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to honor and mourn the victims of the mass shooting. The vigil starts at 7 p.m. at 10th and Vine streets in Philadelphia.

Regardless of the alleged shooter’s claims, Ishii said members of the community are frightened because so many of them work in intimate, customer-facing industries — such as massage parlors, hair and nail salons — which could leave them vulnerable to similar attacks.

John Chin, executive director of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, said he’s spoken to parents afraid to send their children to school and workers afraid to take public transportation because they “don’t know what may or may not trigger a violent assault on them.”

“The Asian American community here in Philadelphia, they’re on edge,” he said. “I think there’s a sentiment and a fear and anxiety that it could have happened to anybody here because when we look at the news, there’s no rhyme or reason. They seem to be senseless acts of violence, and that creates a lot of fear.”