This month, the federal COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act sailed through the U.S. Senate. The bill addresses rising race-based violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the pandemic.

Anti-Asian behavior is not new in Philadelphia.

A retrospective published online in the education journal Chalkbeat takes us back to December 2009, when racial tension came to a head and more than two dozen Asian students were attacked inside and outside South Philadelphia High School by a group of mostly Black students.

When school leadership denied anything had happened, some of the Asian students staged a boycott and drew up a list of demands to ensure their safety.

Reporter Dale Mezzacappa wrote the retrospective. Bach Tong participated in the boycott. He was 16 at the time. He and his family had just moved to Philadelphia from Vietnam.

Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn spoke to Mezzacappa and Tong about that tense time and what transpired.

Bach, what was it like for you at South Philadelphia High School in 2009?

Bach: I remember feeling unsafe the majority of the time I was in school. I remember feeling afraid for my safety to go into the hallway, to the bathroom, to the lunchroom. I remember not knowing what exactly to do. And a lot of my classmates who were attacked or who experienced, like, violence did not really have a resolve from the school administration.

You’ve described finding safety on the second floor of the school, where the English as a Second Language programs were. There, ESL teachers were supportive, but elsewhere in the building, staff didn’t seem to recognize how antagonistic they were toward you and other Asian students. What’s an example of that?

Bach: I remember going to the lunchroom and a staff member asked me to say a name of a food item that I was pointing to. And I was just coming to the country. I had no idea how to say the name. I didn’t even know what it was. I just wanted, you know, my lunch. Staff, they all laugh at what I said. And that happened more than once. And this happened not just to me, but to all the friends that I knew. And over time, we felt like we were not supported by the school.

Dale: Jennifer, if I could just sort of maybe crystallize something a little.

Sure. Yes. Let’s bring you in, Dale.

Dale: The level of insensitivity was so great that if a student had a complaint or wanted to report an incident, they were not allowed to make a report in their native language. It had to be in English, and they didn’t know how to do that. This is something that it was the adults’ responsibility to try to help the students deal with, this ethnic conflict and understand better. That’s what education means. And they were unable to do it.