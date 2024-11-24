Lawnside community holds vigil to shine light on love in the face of hate incident

Neighboring residents gathered in support for the historically Black borough of Lawnside, New Jersey, where a resident became a victim of racist graffiti.

About 60 people gathered in a vacant lot off Evesham Road in Lawnside to show solidarity after racist graffiti was painted on a nearby fence. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

At least 50 people from different ethnic backgrounds stood in solidarity with the Lawnside community to show their love and condemn the racist graffiti that was spray-painted on borough resident Dawn Hines’ backyard fence.

Saturday’s event was spearheaded by Sharon Ritz, member of Embracing Race – The Conversation, a Collingswood-based organization. Ritz said she was informed about the incident by Myna Barbee, a Lawnside resident and fellow organization member.

“She felt very, very adamant about having this event, which is a beautiful thing,” Barbee said. “Sharon said, ‘We can’t let this happen.’”

Myna Barbee speaks into a megaphone
Myna Barbee of Lawnside (right), a founding member of the group Embracing Race - The Conversation, speaks at a vigil held at the site where racist graffiti was painted on a fence owned by Dawn Hines (left). (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Ritz said she had to find a way to express to the town that “the white person, presumably, who did that does not represent the rest of us.”

“It made me very angry to think that this could happen,” she said. “It was such an obvious, obvious affront to love and … peace and kindness and everything else that I know this town is about.”

Dawn Hines speaks into a megaphone
Dawn Hines of Lawnside, whose fence was sprayed with racist graffiti, speaks at a vigil near the site of the crime. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

To date, the case remains under investigation. The description or identity of a suspect is also not known.

Racist attacks are officially classified in New Jersey as  “bias” incidents. The Lawnside incident occurred two days after Donald Trump was re-elected president. Though New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said it was too soon to tell if the attack was connected to the election, many in the community believe it was. They also fear that more racist attacks will follow.

Saturday’s vigil opened with a rendition of “What the World Needs Now Is Love” and closed with opera singer Charles McNeil Jr., a Lawnside resident, leading the crowd in singing “Lift Ev’ry Voice.”

This was the second event organized to condemn the racist attack. Last week, residents shared their concerns and discussed how to move forward at a town hall organized by the Camden County East NAACP and the Lawnside Homeowners/Community Organization.

Lawnside resident Charles McNeil sings, and residents hold four signs reading LOVE
Lawnside resident Charles McNeil (right) leads community members in singing ''Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing'' during a vigil in response to a racist incident. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

It has been decades since Lawside was subject to a racist attack, according to Linda Shockley, president of the Lawnside Historical Society. Shockley said the last recorded incident was shortly after the borough’s incorporation in 1926. During that time, several residents of Woodcrest  burned crosses on several occasions when that white neighborhood was unsuccessful in trying to secede from Lawnside.

Shockley, who is a member of WHYY’s Community Advisory Board, spoke to the crowd about the borough’s history dating back to the colonial period when Lawnside was known as Free Haven.

“We were taught in our schools the proud history of this community, founded by people who believed in freedom,” she said. “These people followed that desire to be free. It’s a natural human desire to be free.”

a sign reads We Stand WITH Lawnside!!
Eric Hoheisel of Haddon Township, a member of the group Embracing Race - The Conversation, carries a sign to a vigil in Lawnside, held near the fence where racist graffiti was painted. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Ritz hopes that people walk away with several messages, including that Lawnside residents have neighbors in surrounding communities that care for them and support them.

“I also would like the rest of the world to know that you can’t mess with our friends and neighbors, that we’re here in solidarity with them, to be here in front of them if you come in anything other than love and peace,” she said.

  • Lawnside residents look on
    Lawnside residents and their supporters join in singing ''Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing'' during a vigil to show solidarity after racist graffiti was spray-painted on a nearby fence. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • People write messages on signs
    Maria Littles of Sicklerville writes a message of love on a sign to be carried during a vigil in Lawnside, where racist graffiti was painted on a fence. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Lawnside residents look on and four signs read LOVE
    About 60 people gathered in a vacant lot off Evesham Road in Lawnside to show solidarity after racist graffiti was painted on a nearby fence. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

