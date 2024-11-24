From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

At least 50 people from different ethnic backgrounds stood in solidarity with the Lawnside community to show their love and condemn the racist graffiti that was spray-painted on borough resident Dawn Hines’ backyard fence.

Saturday’s event was spearheaded by Sharon Ritz, member of Embracing Race – The Conversation, a Collingswood-based organization. Ritz said she was informed about the incident by Myna Barbee, a Lawnside resident and fellow organization member.

“She felt very, very adamant about having this event, which is a beautiful thing,” Barbee said. “Sharon said, ‘We can’t let this happen.’”