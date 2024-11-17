‘Do not take it lightly’: Lawnside residents meet, discuss response to racist graffiti incident

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Dozens of community members gathered at Lawnside Borough Hall on Saturday to discuss and process the racist graffiti spray painted on resident Dawn Hines’ backyard fence and discovered Nov. 7.

“This is not just another crime, another case on the prosecutor’s desk,” said Lloyd Henderson, president of the Camden County East NAACP, which organized the town hall with the Lawnside Homeowners/Community Organization.

Community members said they are concerned over how the case is being handled and whether a suspect will be charged in the hate crime, officially categorized as a bias incident by the state of New Jersey. Others shared their fears that the incident, which came just two days after Donald Trump was elected president, will be followed by other racially-motivated attacks.

“Where is the outrage? Where is the urgency? Where is the justice?” Henderson asked, while calling out city officials for not organizing a community meeting in response to the incident. Mayor Mary Ann Wardlow, who was in attendance, said local officials are doing their best to support Hines and borough residents.

Hines shared her story of that day’s events and the aftermath. She said she moved to Lawnside because of its importance to Black history and what the town meant to her as a place of support and community.

“If you read exactly what was on my fence and it did not touch your heart, you’re not human,” Hines said. “You’re not human, if that did not affect you in any kind of way. I have many people who have reached out to me, all nationalities, because it touched them. This is something that if I’m going to be the spokesperson, I’ll be the spokesperson. This is something that I’ll keep talking about, if it’s going to bring all types of cultures together and everybody unite as one, because it’s a movement.”