Do you think the nationwide protests last year over George Floyd and other Black victims of police violence helped America more mindfully look at COVID through a lens of racial disparities, that people of color were more at risk of illness and poor outcomes?

I certainly think that the simultaneity of it all, it was the pressure cooker we needed. Do I want Floyd to still be alive? Yeah. Do I want Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery to still be alive? Yeah. I wish that their lives weren’t kind of the sacrifices that helped us see more clearly what was perhaps right in front of us the whole time. We can pay tribute to their lives by refusing to close our eyes again. The pot was boiling over this past summer, and I know that our response now to COVID has been impacted by what we were able to see.

Human-to-human connection is so important in faith communities. COVID breached that connection.

Social distancing has really shown us how desperately we need human touch and human connection. It’s a spiritual value to feel connected. And I’m here in Ohio for a family funeral and, we know we’re still in COVID and everybody is doing all of the precautionary things, but you just want to hold somebody as they cry. You want to wipe their tears away. You want to do all the things we’re not supposed to be doing, want to breathe the same air and all of this, all the stuff. And so we suffer spiritually when we’re not able to be tethered in the ways that feel natural to us. Even after the last case has been treated, we’re going to be reeling from this spiritually, I think, for a while.

Reverend, what is your prayer for all of us at this time? A year has passed since the beginning of the pandemic.

So I’ve been doing these prayer pauses spaces for reflection online and I’ve been ending the prayer pauses with this prayer: “May your burdens be more light each day. May the spirit soften your heartache. May your struggles end so you can dream. May your bad days prove that you are loved. May your whole life prove that God is love.”

That’s lovely. Thank you for sharing that. Reverend Naomi Washington-Leaphart, thank you for your time.

Thank you. Thank you. I’m glad we got a chance to talk.