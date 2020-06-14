Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Jennifer Ballard, like many other members of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in North Philadelphia, likes to say, “church is the people,” meaning congregants don’t need to be in the physical building with wooden pews and stained-glass windows to feel a connection with God.

Still, Ballard and fellow churchgoers said there’s something momentous about coming back to in-person services after months of having to attend virtual Masses.

“This is so much a part of our neighborhood and our community, especially for those who have lived here at least over 30 years like myself,” said Ballard, who along with her 8-year-old twins, was having an extra special Sunday at the church at North 23rd Street and West Lehigh Avenue.

Her twins Allan and Allyson Ballard had their long-awaited First Holy Communion in front of about 100 people. They had to wait for about a month because of COVID-19 church closures.

The children’s all-white attire, which included immaculate white face masks, offered a small hint of how services would be different as long as the state is requiring churches operate at 50% capacity.