Police brutality, funding protests fan across region for 3rd consecutive Saturday

Updated 1:22 p.m.

Large-scale demonstrations are fanning out across the Philadelphia region Saturday, for a third consecutive weekend of public gatherings demanding reforms to policing and an end to systemic racism. At least nine separate events are planned throughout the day.

Starting at noon in West Philadelphia, people began convening near the Osage Avenue site of the 1985 MOVE bombing, where 11 Black residents were killed by the city’s police department. Coordinated by The MOVE Organization, Black Lives Matter Philly, and several other groups, the action aims to protest the militarization of the city’s police department and show solidarity with Black Americans killed by law enforcement.

Drums going on 63rd st as crowd really starts filling in for a demonstration. pic.twitter.com/JOCjAtJLxA — Zachariah Hughes (@ZachHughesNews) June 13, 2020

The crowd of about 500 took over the intersection of 63rd Street and Osage Avenue, the location where the city dropped the bomb 35 years ago. There were widespread calls to free Mumia Abu-Jamal, a Black Panther member and longtime supporter of the MOVE organization. Abu-Jamal has been incarcerated for the murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner since 1982. Abu-Jamal and his supporters have long maintained his innocence, and his case has garnered international media attention.

Among speakers calling for Abu-Jamal’s release was Mike Africa Jr. — the son of MOVE members Mike Africa Sr. and Debbie Sims Africa, both of whom were incarcerated for decades and were recently released.

“We want change,” Africa Jr. said. “And we aren’t waiting till November. We want it now.”

Protesters also chanted expletives decrying former Mayor and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Frank Rizzo, whose statue and mural honoring him have both been removed in the wake of civil unrest.

Hundreds of protesters yell “Fuck Frank Rizzo!” during an action at the site of the MOVE bombing. pic.twitter.com/sqKIlFW5kh — Laura Benshoff (@LEBenshoff) June 13, 2020

As of Saturday afternoon, there is no curfew planned in Philadelphia. The city’s emergency operations center will be open until 8 p.m. to assist with public safety.

Due to Center City protests, some road closures are in effect. Roads are closed from 5th to 18th streets, from Walnut to Vine streets. There is no impact on SEPTA service at this time.

Later in the day, an event organized by Philadelphia Socialist Alternative and several other progressive groups is meeting at the North Broad Street site being developed for the city’s new police headquarters. Protesters are demanding that the city adjust its budget priorities, diminishing spending on the police department, and implement new tax policies to add funding for social programs.