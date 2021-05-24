May is Mental Health Awareness Month. How do we cope after traumatic events like the deaths of people of color during altercations with police?

A new documentary shares powerful, emotional, first-person experiences of men who participated in Black Lives Matter protests in Philadelphia in 2020.

WHYY-TV premieres the film “We Breathe, We Live: Brotherly Love Protest Stories” Monday night at 9 p.m.

It’s a collaboration between First Person Arts and EMOC, the city’s Engaging Males of Color Initiative, which promotes mental health and wellness.

EMOC’s coordinator, Gabe Bryant, makes an appearance in the film. WHYY’s Jennifer Lynn recently spoke with him.

Welcome, Gabe. Good to have you.

Thank you for the opportunity.

This film opens with the chanting of names of people who were killed by law enforcement. It reminds me of the constant challenges that people of color face in this country.

Yeah, I mean, I think one of the things that we’ve realized is that these current names, these hashtags that we see on social media, they’re triggering, they’re re-traumatizing. We’ve spoken to elders recently in our community who were still traumatized from the officers in the Rodney King verdict, getting acquitted, you know, over 25 years ago. So these are things that are long-lasting and we hope that people can begin to heal and find closure during these moments.

This documentary introduces us to several different men of color who participated in social justice protests in Philly following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis a year ago. Their first-person accounts are very different, but also very kindred. And it brings me back to the name chanting. That chanting can be very valuable in protest, as a release to deal with the injustice and feelings of anger and loss.

The great thing about, I think, marches and rallies is that at the end of the day, those are organized to facilitate connection. So you’re next to somebody who joined you at a rally or to march at a location. All of the barriers that tend to exist in society are broken down in that moment. And so saying those names at the same time, in the spirit of a call and response, it allows all those walls of religion, of race, of ethnicity to be broken down just for a moment as we come together and say we as a community, as a society can never forget — even if I don’t know them, even if my background is so different — I’m trying to empathize right now more than ever, we need empathy in our community to deal with these issues.