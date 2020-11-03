Mad or nah?

‘Mad or Nah?:’ Philly police killed Walter Wallace Jr. How do you feel about it?

Listen 4:31
Protesters march from the scene of Walter Wallace Jr.’s killing to Malcolm X Park. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

It’s been a week since Philadelphia police officers killed Walter Wallace, Jr, a 27-year-old father with past mental health issues. The broad-daylight killing occurred at 61st and Locust streets and was caught on video, which has subsequently gone viral. This neighborhood then became the scene for multiple rallies, protests and fires, images akin to late May, when uprisings in West Philly occurred after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Tamara Russell aka Revive P.O.C hit the streets of Philadelphia to ask residents how they feel about the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

