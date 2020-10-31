Hundreds of protesters turned out Saturday afternoon to a noon rally to protest the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia, with the crowd originally due to gather at 61st and Locust streets, near the site of the 27-year-old’s death Monday night.

At noon, a heavy police presence was restricting intersections as far as 10 blocks away from the protest location. About a dozen officers were stationed at 52nd and Market streets alone.

the protest is located at 61st and Locust, but police are gathering and/or restricting intersections as far as ten blocks down. on 55th and Pine, near the 18th district department building, I was told to walk around the block instead. some officers carrying helmets pic.twitter.com/anoNXZLERf — hannah is screaming (@hannahlchinn) October 31, 2020

Around 12:15, 61st and Locust, the location of the planned protest, was empty. A group of people were redirecting protesters farther south. One woman said neighborhood residents “didn’t want it here.” A group of several hundred gathered down the street near 60th to listen to speakers.

“When we’re out here today, we want you to know that we’re coming from a place of love,” said Christopher Bowman, a teacher in West Philly and organizer with the group I Will Breathe. “We want the families in this neighborhood to feel safe … We don’t have to destroy what is already ours.”

Bowman asked protesters not to destroy property in the area because it will decrease property value, making the neighborhood easier to gentrify.

“Then we’re fighting two battles, justice for Black lives and justice for Black neighborhoods.”

He said he’s not angry specifically with the police officers who killed Wallace, but more so with the system that trained them.

“We can get rid of the cop, we can get rid of the system,” Bowman said. “What does that really do? It changes everything.”

One of the organizers, YahNé Ndgo, said the protest location was shifted to avoid re-traumatizing neighbors just five days after the incident that ended in Wallace being killed by police.

“Police officers, the same individuals who murdered our family member, our community member,” said Ndgo, pointing out a loud police helicopter flying overhead. “It is not good and right for us to stay here.”

Neighbors had asked the protesters to leave. “We listen to the community at all times,” said Gabe Bryant, another protest organizer.

From there, hundreds of racially diverse protesters moved toward 55th and Pine streets, police headquarters for the 18th District, with chants of “Black Lives Matter and Justice for Walter Wallace.”

protesters marching, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for Walter Wallace” pic.twitter.com/fmbsjhK6zY — hannah is screaming (@hannahlchinn) October 31, 2020

Protesters on the move were flanked by police on bikes and in riot gear. Police officers were stationed on the roof of the police district building.

On the way to 55th and Pine, neighborhood residents came out to cheer on the protesters from their porch — including Barbara and Doreen, who were saddened by Wallace’s death.

“It shouldn’t have happened,” Barbara said. “It could’ve been handled in a different manner. And there’s no time for this. We already have one election coming up. We don’t need this.”

Stopped at 56th and Pine, protest organizer Carl Dix said he came down from New York for “another Black man killed by cops.” On the subject of voting, he told the crowd he voted this year, not because it will change everything, he said, but to help stop President Donald Trump and the rise of fascism.

“This is not about an election,” one organizer said, taking the mic. “The only thing that will stop police from killing Black people is if we revoke power from the police.”

group around speakers holding signs that say #FreeAnt, reference to a Black Philadelphia activist arrested and charged in connection with alleged torching of a police car during the Floyd protests https://t.co/qgkg3AdRwN pic.twitter.com/3WGUzyzIbA — hannah is screaming (@hannahlchinn) October 31, 2020

A woman wearing a red hat who identified herself as Ms. Sabrina cried, “Black Power!” as people cheered.

Noting that the police had them blocked in, the crowd began marching up 56th Street, then turned on Spruce.

The rally, organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation – Philly and other groups, aimed to demand that the police officers who shot the 27-year-old Wallace be held accountable. Two officers responding to a 911 call fatally shot Wallace, who was armed with a knife. His family says they called an ambulance and that Wallace was being treated for bipolar disorder and had a history of mental illness.

Protests and looting began soon after video footage of the shooting circulated on social media. The marches and unrest continued for several nights, as police clashed with protesters.

In one incident, police pulled two people from a car and beat them as a toddler sat in the back seat. The toddler was separated from his mother for several hours and later found by his grandmother, injured, and sitting in the back seat of a police cruiser. One officer has been placed on desk duty pending an investigation.

