The week’s second citywide curfew set to begin at 9 p.m. Friday in Philly

Protesters face off with police during a demonstration Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. Hundreds of demonstrators marched in West Philadelphia over the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was killed by police in Philadelphia on Monday. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Philadelphia officials announced a citywide curfew beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and continuing through 6 a.m. Saturday — the second curfew imposed in the wake of unrest following the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday.

In a release Friday afternoon, Mayor Jim Kenney’s office offered a summary of arrests made by the Police Department in the wake of this week’s protests and looting.

Of 214 felony or misdemeanor arrests made, two were for burglary and assault on police. Also reported were 443 incidents of looting and 22 ATM explosions.

Fifty-eight officers have been injured, one has been and remains hospitalized, according to the release. Eighteen police or fire department vehicles have been vandalized.

Shortly after announcing the curfew, the Wallace family, Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released a joint statement announcing that the 911 call and bodycam footage from Monday will be released on Nov. 4, the day after the election, by close of business.

“Philadelphians are experiencing an immense amount of pain, and significant unrest persists throughout the entire city,” the statement said. “The collective hope of our local government and the Wallace family is that releasing the recordings on Nov. 4 will provide enough time to calm tensions and for the recordings to be released in the most constructive manner possible.”

