Philadelphia settles with mother police dragged from car and beaten in front of toddler

Philadelphia settled a case with a mother whom police officers dragged from her car and beat up during protests against police violence last year.

The city settled for $2 million before she filed a lawsuit. The city told her lawyers it is the largest pre-trial settlement for a police brutality case like this.

“In many law firms, this case would have been over after securing such a historic settlement against the city of Philadelphia,” said lawyer Kevin Mincey.

But they say that’s not enough.

In October 2020, Philadelphia police officers shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr. in Cobbs Creek. That led to several days of protests. On October 27, Rickia Young was driving through West Philadelphia with her two-year-old son and 16-year-old nephew when she found herself in the middle of a protest. She turned to go back, but before she could, officers dragged Young and her nephew out of her car, beat them, and kept her away from her son for several hours.