Just hours before the settlement was announced, City Council introduced a measure to memorialize the life of Walter Wallace Jr., by commemorating the role of his family in achieving changes to the police department.

Councilmember Gauthier said the city will also continue to change the way that officers respond to 911 calls regarding behavioral health emergencies.

As for the $2.5 million, Johnson said it feels “cheap in some respects.”

“Whatever they do with it, they do it without Walter. Whether they choose to open a school in his name, honor him, whether they choose to take it to the casino. It doesn’t matter. Whatever they do, they do it without Walter,” he said.

Wallace’s death came just months after the police murder of George Floyd, which sparked monthslong national outrage. The protests and pushes for reform following both deaths pushed the city of Philadelphia to look internally at its own law enforcement policies.

Since Wallace’s death, the family has worked with lawyers to hold the city accountable for events that family lawyers said could have been avoided.

“We just take it one day at a time,” said Walter Wallace Sr. “That’s all we do, you know?”