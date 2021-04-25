Updated: 3:30 p.m.

About 100 people have gathered at West Philadelphia’s Malcolm X Park to honor Walter Wallace Jr., the 27-year-old Black man who police fatally shot in October.

The event kicked off with a drum line and chants of “long live Walter Wallace.”

“Tomorrow is six months to the day that police murdered Walter Wallace,” said YahNé Ndgo, who helped organize Sunday’s event. “We want to make sure that people always remember what happened.”

Wallace was in the middle of a mental health crisis when his family called police asking for help. When officers arrived at his Cobbs Creek home, Wallace was holding a knife and walking towards an officer while his mother tried to deescalate the situation.

At Malcom X Park in West Philly where people are set to remember Walter Wallace Jr., the 27-year-old Black man who police fatally shot in October pic.twitter.com/RmSeD48vCT — Ximena Conde (@RadioXimena) April 25, 2021

Less than a minute from arriving on the scene, Officers Sean Matarazzo and Thomas Munz opened fire, killing Wallace. The shooting was caught on video by a bystander, as well as body-worn camera footage later released by police, and was followed by protests calling attention to police brutality.

To date, no criminal charges have been filed against Matarazzo and Munz. A joint investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is still underway.

In the meantime, the PPD has removed Matarazzo and Munz from active duty.