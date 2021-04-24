Supporters of Mumia Abu-Jamal rally on his 67th birthday for his release

On Saturday, his 67th birthday, supporters of Mumia Abu-Jamal staged the first of two weekend rallies seeking his release from prison, where he is currently serving a life sentence for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia Police officer Daniel Faulkner. The case has pitted Abu-Jamal’s supporters, including a long list of national and international celebrities who say he was framed, against police and their supporters, who resent the attention given to a man convicted of murdering a fellow officer.

A crowd of several hundred people began to gather at the north side of City Hall about 2 p.m. Either on mic or in the crowd, some wore black placards declaring, “Innocent,” in white lettering. Signs reading “Free Mumia,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “Abolish Police” were in evidence.

Abu-Jamal maintains his innocence in a case that has drawn scrutiny over claims of police, prosecutorial and judicial bias and misconduct, including a report by Amnesty International.