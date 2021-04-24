Supporters of Mumia Abu-Jamal rally on his 67th birthday for his release
On Saturday, his 67th birthday, supporters of Mumia Abu-Jamal staged the first of two weekend rallies seeking his release from prison, where he is currently serving a life sentence for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia Police officer Daniel Faulkner. The case has pitted Abu-Jamal’s supporters, including a long list of national and international celebrities who say he was framed, against police and their supporters, who resent the attention given to a man convicted of murdering a fellow officer.
A crowd of several hundred people began to gather at the north side of City Hall about 2 p.m. Either on mic or in the crowd, some wore black placards declaring, “Innocent,” in white lettering. Signs reading “Free Mumia,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “Abolish Police” were in evidence.
Abu-Jamal maintains his innocence in a case that has drawn scrutiny over claims of police, prosecutorial and judicial bias and misconduct, including a report by Amnesty International.
Having lost repeated appeals for a new trial, Abu-Jamal spent about 30 years on death row before a federal court vacated that sentence and the Philadelphia district attorney, with the consent of Maureen Faulkner, Daniel Faulkner’s widow, agreed to life without parole in 2011.
Supporters planned Saturday’s rally at City Hall before knowing the outcome of the trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty Tuesday on all counts for the murder of George Floyd last year. But rally organizers say the cases are linked to a long history of racist policing nationwide, as well as in Philadelphia.
Abu-Jamal, an activist and journalist, wrote about police brutality and became a strong supporter of MOVE, the group espousing communal living, animal rights and Black liberation whose West Philadelphia home was bombed by the City of Philadelphia in May 1985.
The group has been at the forefront of an endless battle to free Abu-Jamal, who is now in poor health and recovering from heart surgery earlier this week.
