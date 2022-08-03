Lionell Dotson made the trip from Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Wednesday to collect and cremate the remains of his sisters, who were killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing. It was the first time he had touched Katricia and Zanetta in 37 years.

“This tragic event — 37 years is ongoing, but now it comes to an end,” Dotson said.

When the Philadelphia Police Department dropped a bomb on Osage Avenue and the Philadelphia Fire Department allowed the fire to swallow 61 homes, 11 people — including five children — lost their lives.

However, the tragedy did not end with the bombing of the Black liberation group, nor did it end when all of the smoke cleared.

Last year, local news outlets, including WHYY’s Billy Penn, reported that the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University were in possession of the remains of child victims killed in the bombing without the knowledge of any of the families.

It was later publicized that the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office had been mishandling a separate box of MOVE remains. Philadelphia hired two law firms to independently investigate how this could have happened. The independent report, which was released to the public in June, reopened old wounds and left many questions unanswered.

Dotson was left asking for two things: an in-person apology from city officials and his sisters’ remains.

He met with city officials at the beginning of July and they agreed to release the remains “much to our relief and Mr. Dotson’s relief,” said Daniel Hartstein, one of Dotson’s attorneys.