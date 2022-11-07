Lionell Dotson, the brother of two children killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing, is suing the City of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania for “torturous interference” of a dead body and emotional distress, among other charges.

Dotson’s attorneys filed the complaint with the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Friday, demanding damages.

The 1985 MOVE bombing has left a cloud over the city ever since the Philadelphia Police Department dropped a bomb on the home of the Black liberation group, killing 11 people.

News broke in 2021 that the University of Pennsylvania possessed the remains of child victims, Katricia and Zanetta Dotson, without the knowledge of any of their relatives.