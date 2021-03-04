Saying his breathing is “labored” and that there’s “pressure” in his chest, supporters of Mumia Abu-Jamal are again calling for the 66-year-old to be immediately released from a Pennsylvania state prison.

During a Wednesday morning news conference outside of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, the group also urged Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to use his reprieve powers to release all incarcerated people over the age of 50.

“We are holding a population captive in prisons that the prisons cannot protect,” said Johanna Fernández, a longtime advocate of Abu-Jamal.

Flanked by a dozen supporters, Fernández said Abu-Jamal, who is serving a life sentence for killing a Philadelphia police officer in 1981, initially tested negative for COVID-19 and its antigens. But at the end of the news conference, Abu-Jamal called to say he had tested positive for the potentially deadly virus while he was hospitalized over the weekend.

Fernández said Abu-Jamal was also diagnosed with congestive heart disease, and that he is currently being quarantined inside the infirmary at SCI Mahanoy, where he is serving his sentence.

“The only treatment that could save Mumia in this moment of crisis is his freedom,” she said Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said medical information about incarcerated people is not public information.

Wednesday’s news conference in Philadelphia comes as COVID-19 continues to spread inside Pennsylvania’s prisons, prompting renewed calls from state lawmakers and advocates to release all medically vulnerable prisoners, including older adults in prison.

“The COVID-19 crisis doesn’t have boundaries. It doesn’t stop at the prison walls. Our incarcerated population, loved ones in prison, are not able to distance physically in the way that many people can on the outside,” state Sen. Nikil Saval, whose district covers sections of Center City and South Philadelphia.

There are currently 608 active positive cases of COVID-19 among incarcerated people in state prisons, according to the DOC. More than half of those cases are inside SCI Camp Hill in Cumberland County in South-Central Pennsylvania.