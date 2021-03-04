Quiet classrooms

Inside, construction-paper art decorated the halls of the school with reminders to keep six feet apart. Distorted announcements echoed off of the concrete walls urging students to “follow all safety protocols.”

Inside the classrooms, the difference between this and normal school years was more pronounced.

On Wednesday morning, second grade teacher Alicia Bunch’s classroom was nearly empty.

A single student quietly plugged away at her math problem at a desk surrounded by a plastic safety shield.

It’s not what Bunch had expected: The families of five other students had signed up to be there in-person that day as well.

“It’s been a little slow with the kids coming in,” Bunch said.

About half of the families of Wister’s 500 students elected to send their children back to the classroom. But Wednesday morning, roughly 10% of the students expected did not attend.

Wister, like many other Philadelphia public schools, serves a mostly Black population. In a recent national poll, Black respondents overwhelmingly favored keeping schools closed until every teacher who wanted a vaccine received one, something that has not happened yet in Philadelphia.

People’s opinions about school reopening, though, do not always break down neatly by lines of race and class.

At Wister, administrators say there is an “active” waitlist for in-person spots. And Bunch is confident more of her students will return this week.

“I think they will come around,”she said. “I’ve been taking pictures of our set-up, how safe we are, and all the measures we are taking to keep little ones safe.”

Mastery has spent $3 million upgrading its school buildings’ HVAC systems and purchasing air cleaning units, according to its website. It is also providing free COVID-19 tests to all students and staff weekly, something Bunch said helped her overcome some initial reluctance to return.

“Now that we are here and actually doing it, the educator in me kicked in and I’m like: ‘This is where we are supposed to be,’” she said.

Educators in Philadelphia began getting vaccines last week as part of a city partnership with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

In its most recent agreement with the School District of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers agreed not to delay returning until all members were fully inoculated.

At Wister, Bunch’s biggest challenge of the day in the classroom was more academic than medical. She had to balance her focus between the student in front of her, and the twenty-seven others on screen still learning virtually. As she puts it: the “roomies and zoomies.”

“For instance, when my one student just finished her morning work, I gave her a prize,” Bunch said. “Now how am I supposed to give a virtual prize?”

Finding that balance has been difficult for teachers in Philadelphia’s suburbs as well. There is little data on the efficacy of this kind of “hybrid” teaching.

Bunch is already brainstorming ways to make sure she stays engaged with her virtual learners, as more students trickle back into the classroom.

“No matter if they are in front of you, or they are on the screen, they still need you,” she said.