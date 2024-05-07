Job recruiters are seeking out Philly’s graduating high school seniors

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than 200 seniors and alums of several Mastery Charter Schools got the opportunity to explore dozens of jobs and opportunities at a career fair at the African American Museum of Philadelphia in Center City.

Aramark, the City of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department, the School District of Philadelphia, the U.S. Armed Forces, health care companies and the city’s two casinos were just a handful of the two dozen companies looking to pick up talent.

Cristina Juarbe Santaliz, Mastery Charter Schools director of workforce development, said the school wants to ensure that students succeed after graduation, whether they attend college, seek apprenticeships or internships, or go into the workforce.

“We have a multiple pathways approach, and we want to support them in any post-secondary decision that they make, so we want to provide them with access to opportunities for employment before they graduate,” Santiliz said.

Based in Philadelphia, Mastery Charter Schools operates 24 charter schools in the city and Camden, serving about 14,000 students. According to the recruiters, opportunities are plentiful.

Philadelphia School District recruiter Mark Whitmore pointed to the need for special education teachers, teacher aides and school building engineers, who operate and maintain heating, cooling and other mechanical systems.

The district has programs to help students get certified, offer salaries while learning, and pay for the necessary college degree.

According to the state government, Pennsylvania currently has 5,000 teacher vacancies that it cannot fill. These needs are dire in special education, science and math and underserved areas in communities of color.

“We want to educate people on the positions that we have,” Whitmore said. “We do support and help people get into programs where we will help them get the degree that’s necessary to successfully fill the position … you can also work while you are in school, so you can gain the education and experience to become a teacher or special education teacher.”