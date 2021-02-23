‘Difficult to split yourself’: Philly area educators on the pros and cons of hybrid learning

Nicole Miller remembers crying every day for two weeks after schools moved entirely online last March.

Miller, a Kindergarten teacher at Evans Elementary School in Yeadon, said the instincts she had honed over 19 years went out the window.

“This is not the career I signed up for! I can’t do it! I hate it!” Miller recalls saying.

But, as the days turned into weeks and then months, Miller developed a new rhythm. She learned the best camera angle for her kids to see how she enunciates words, and created an interactive daily slideshow to keep them engaged.

“It became something like, ‘OK, we can do this,’” Miller said. “And then they hit me with the hybrid.”

On January 19, Miller’s classroom was upended once again when the William Penn School District began bringing some students back to their Delaware County classrooms once a week as part of a hybrid education model.

That transition, she said, has been almost as tough as moving entirely online. On the first day back, Miller had just two students in her classroom — with the other seventeen opting to stay virtual.

It’s hard to manage both simultaneously, and the kindergartners in the classroom have trouble focusing when she’s tending to the students on camera.

“When students are in front of you they need your full attention,” she said. “It’s difficult to split yourself between the students there and the students on the computer. Like how do you do that with five-year-olds?”

For school districts trying to offer in-person instruction safely, breaking students up into cohorts in a hybrid model has become a band-aid during the pandemic — one many public schools in the Philadelphia region have used off and on since last year.

The School District of Philadelphia was originally scheduled to bring some young students back to school buildings this week for hybrid learning, but delayed until March 1 because of resistance from its teachers union. Teachers claim many city school buildings are not yet safely ventilated and want to wait until they are vaccinated before returning to classrooms. That conflict has been in a holding pattern for weeks, as both sides await a report from a city-appointed mediator.

But while the health implications of restarting classroom learning has been the subject of intense debate, the effectiveness of hybrid education as a model has garnered less attention. Interviews with parents and teachers in some suburban school districts suggest that, at least in the beginning, hybrid education has mixed success. While teachers are able to offer more focused instruction to the students who are sitting in front of them, some struggle to stay fully engaged with the others — often a large majority — who remain online.