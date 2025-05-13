From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Five of the six city charter high schools operated by Mastery Schools showed improvement in their four-year graduation rates in the last five years, according to the most recent data reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Mastery Charter School Pickett Campus reported the highest four-year graduation rate of 94.29%, followed by Mastery Charter School Shoemaker Campus at 93.33%; Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School at 90%; Mastery Charter School Thomas Campus at 86.24%, Mastery Charter School Lenfest Campus at 83.91% and Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter at 83.91%.

They had increased on average by almost 2% since the 2018-2019 school year, except for Hardy Williams, which was down about 2%.

The Department of Education figures are from the 2023-2024 school year and were reported in April. In Pennsylvania, the average four-year graduation rate was about 88% for the same period.

“We are proud of the progress that our schools are making but it’s not a place where we are satisfied,” Mastery Schools CEO Joel Boyd said. “We are working towards a 100% graduation rate with our children reaching the highest graduation requirement.

“Post-secondary success is what we are working on. Graduation is just a step in the journey.”

As an example of work toward success after graduation, Boyd cited the partnership between Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia that created a specialized health care curriculum that will help the program’s graduates land highly paid, high-demand, entry-level hospital jobs at CHOP, such as radiology technician and respiratory therapist.

The program was announced in 2024 and was made possible by a $20 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. It started this year, as part of a nationwide program in several U.S. cities.

“The expectations that we set and the accountability metrics we’ve set are post-secondary success working towards achieving a true family-sustaining wage for all of our children that graduate from Mastery and working to support them post-graduation,” Boyd said.