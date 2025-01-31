From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington, Sr. delivered his second State of the Schools address at the School of the Future in West Philadelphia, highlighting recent gains while acknowledging the opportunity for future improvement.

Watlington cited higher test scores for third- through eighth-graders, improved attendance, a lower four-year dropout rate and an uptick in enrollment as evidence that the district is making strides. The progress, he said, reflects the district’s five-year “Accelerate Philly” strategic plan.

“We believe when all of the data is in the big city school districts, we will be among the fastest-improving large urban school districts in the country, even though we know we have a lot of work to do, because of our starting point,” Watlington said.