Students who want to attend schools outside of their neighborhood could have a chance to make their scholastic dreams come true, as the School District of Philadelphia announced an updated selection system to provide a more streamlined application process.

Beginning Sept. 13, students in pre-kindergarten through 11th grade will have the opportunity to apply to any district school with available space outside of their neighborhood or catchment area for the 2025–2026 school year. The district said it updated its Find Your Fit school selection process after parents provided feedback about last year’s process.

“During the 2023–24 school year, we continued to receive input from students and families regarding improvements to the school selection process,” said Tony B. Watlington Sr., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, who claims the new technology will make it easier for families. “I’m happy to announce that with a new technology provider, we have launched a more user-friendly school search tool that provides comprehensive information about each school and we have made changes that will allow applicants to better account for their preference, provide more students with an initial offer, facilitate more acceptances in a shorter amount of time and reduce the time it will take to fill open seats across our schools.”

The new tool, Explore, launched Aug. 5 and is deemed to be a user-friendly search tool that will provide comprehensive information about each school, so parents can have all of the facts and information before making a selection.

The district also hopes to ease fears about any preferential treatment during the process. “In previous years, eligibility and seats available were considered almost exclusively,” the district wrote in a release. “This new system uses a Nobel Prize–winning algorithm that is designed to generate the best offer based on both an applicant’s eligibility and their preference based on how they ranked their school choices.”