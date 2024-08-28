Students at over 60 Philly public schools were dismissed early today because of the heat. In the city’s aging schools, modern cooling systems aren’t a given. But maybe someday soon they will be. A historic lawsuit prompted more than a billion dollars in state funding. that is coming their way. The question now: Will this money make a difference for kids? Will this new influx of school funding in Pennsylvania mean better outcomes for students?

Guests

Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, Senior Attorney at the Public Interest Law Center

David Hardy, President of Girard College and Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Commonwealth Foundation

Tony Watlington, Superintendent of the Philadelphia School District

Jordan Harris, Pennsylvania State Representative and Democratic Chair of the House Appropriations Committee